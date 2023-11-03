Give Your Co-Worker the BIRD!

… and they could win FREE Thanksgiving dinner!
It’s BACK!
We want to help you honor a deserving co-worker this holiday season! So, once again this year, we’re giving away FIVE free Thanksgiving dinners!
What You Need to Do: In 107 words or less, tell us below why your coworker deserves this! You can submit your nominations NOW through Wednesday, November 15th.
Each day during the week of November 13th through November 17th, we will select a winner, give them a call, and read their nomination to let them know they won!
Grand Prize: FIVE lucky winners will win one free Thanksgiving Turkey!*
Fill out this form to tell us about your co-worker! Good Luck!
*Winner will be given a check for $75