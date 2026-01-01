Girl Scout Troop of the Week: (March 9th-13th, 2026): Troop 71208

This week’s Troop of the Week is Troop 71208 from Jefferson City! Last year, they spent a weekend at the Grand Country Resort in Branson enjoying all the fun activities from their shows, to the waterpark, the arcade, go-karts, and laser tag! Their troop wants to take another amazing summer weekend vacation this year, and has a goal of selling 2,000 boxes!
Their favorite cookies/recommendations:
Finley- Thin Mint
Piper- Thin Mint
Lucy- Thin Mint
Naomi- Thin Mint
Emma- Caramel Delites
Vayna- Exploremores (the new cookie flavor!)
Molly- Exploremores
Annabelle- Exploremores