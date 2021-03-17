Girl Scout of the Day: Natalie

Selling Girl Scout Cookies is a hard task anyway, but throwing a pandemic on top of it makes it even more difficult! Y107 wants to help! We’re showcasing a Girl Scout every weekday and giving you their link to help them reach their goal! You can still submit a Girl Scout here!

Our Girl Scout of the Day today is Natalie! Natalie tells you why YOU should buy cookies from HER here:

Natalie’s favorite Girl Scout cookie: Peanut Butter Patty

Natalie’s Cookie Goal: She wanted her goal to be 500, but we scaled back to 250 when we realized this year was going to be tougher than normal!

Help her reach her goal!