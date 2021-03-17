Girl Scout of the Day: Natalie

Selling Girl Scout Cookies is a hard task anyway, but throwing a pandemic on top of it makes it even more difficult! Y107 wants to help! We’re showcasing a Girl Scout every weekday and giving you their link to help them reach their goal! You can still submit a Girl Scout here!
Our Girl Scout of the Day today is Natalie! Natalie tells you why YOU should buy cookies from HER here:
Natalie’s favorite Girl Scout cookie: Peanut Butter Patty
Natalie’s Cookie Goal: She wanted her goal to be 500, but we scaled back to 250 when we realized this year was going to be tougher than normal!
Help her reach her goal!CLICK HERE TO BUY COOKIES FROM NATALIE