Girl Scout of the Day: Katrina

Selling Girl Scout Cookies is a hard task anyway, but throwing a pandemic on top of it makes it even more difficult! Y107 wants to help! We’re showcasing a Girl Scout every weekday and giving you their link to help them reach their goal! You can still submit a Girl Scout here!

Our Girl Scout of the Day today is Katrina! Katrina tells you why YOU should buy cookies from HER here:

Katrina’s favorite Girl Scout cookie: S’mores

Katrina’s Cookie Goal: To be able to help all the animals that are living in shelters!

Help her reach her goal!