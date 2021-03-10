Listen live
Girl Scout of the Day: Brooke
Kristin Monica 2 days ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

Selling Girl Scout Cookies is a hard task anyway, but throwing a pandemic on top of it makes it even more difficult! Y107 wants to help! We’re showcasing a Girl Scout every weekday and giving you their link to help them reach their goal! You can still submit a Girl Scout here!

Our Girl Scout of the Day today is Brooke! Brooke tells you why YOU should buy cookies from HER here:

Brooke’s favorite Girl Scout cookie: Lemonades

Brooke’s Cookie Goal: I want to make our town the best it can be.

Help her reach her goal!

CLICK HERE TO BUY COOKIES FROM BROOKE

