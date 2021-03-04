Listen live
Girl Scout cookies with text saying "Y107 FM Presents Girl Scout of the Day: Ayden" and a picture of Ayden
Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock Ayden's picture used with permission from Jessica Cropp

Girl Scout of the Day: Ayden

Kristin Monica 27 mins ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

Selling Girl Scout Cookies is a hard task anyway, but throwing a pandemic on top of it makes it even more difficult! Y107 wants to help! We’re showcasing a Girl Scout every weekday and giving you their link to help them reach their goal! You can still submit a Girl Scout here!

Our very first Girl Scout of the Day is Ayden! Ayden tells you why YOU should buy cookies from HER here:

 

Ayden’s favorite Girl Scout cookie: Thin Mints

Ayden’s Cookie Goal: 500 boxes

Help her reach her goal!

CLICK HERE TO BUY COOKIES FROM AYDEN

