The Perfect Guide To Pair Your Girl Scout Cookies With Wine!

It’s the best time of the year because girl scout cookies are officially here! And pairing them with wine is so much better than ice-cream.
So settle in, get your cozy pants on, and have the best time ever with the most delicious cookies!
Trefoils / Shortbreads
Let’s start with the oldie but the goodie. Experts say to pair this shortbread cookie with a buttery wine, like Chardonnay.
Thin Mints
According to the Wine Experts, mints are always paired best with a rich and juicy Malbec!
Samoas / Caramel deLites
My personal favorite! Experts say to pair this delectable treat with a complex wine, like a Bubble Brut Rose.
Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich
Pair this amazing cookie with Pinot Noir! It will be a pair as iconic as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties
Cabernet Sauvignon is a perfect combo for this cookie! It’s bold, has a velvety texture and jammy fruit flavors.
Lemon Ups/Lemonades
A citrus-y cookie needs a bright wine! Grab a bottle of Pinot Grigio!
Are you now wishing you ordered more cookies? Same with me!