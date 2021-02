Submit Your Girl Scout to be Featured On Air

Selling Girl Scout cookies in a pandemic is not easy. Have no fear! We’ve got a solution for you! Check out the video from our own former Girl Scout, Kristin! She’s got some great tips to turn your Girl Scout into a SUPER SELLER not just this year, but for the future!

Now that you’ve gone through the training, submit your “Elevator Speech” video below, for the chance to be featured as our Y107 Girl Scout of the Day!