Get Your Tissues Ready!

‘This Is Us’ Season 3 has a release date this Fall.

NBC has announced that the highly anticipated return of ‘This Is Us’ Season 3 will be on September 25 at 8p.

Oh yeah, heads up…this update may contain spoilers if you haven’t watched Season 2 yet!

Time to stock up on Kleenex right now!

We already know that after Jack dies, Rebecca gets together with his best friend Miquel. A lot of buzz from show stars like Mandy Moore says that Season 3 will have a “big focus” on that relationship!

Will you be able to join “Team Miquel”?

How much of Jack will we still see in Season 3?

Can September 25th get here already?

Take a behind the scenes look at the making of an episode of ‘This Is us’