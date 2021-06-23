Get Your State Fair Concerts HERE FIRST

CONCERTS ARE BACK!!!

The Missouri State Fair has a SERIOUSLY DOPE lineup of concerts this year and we are SO EXCITED to get back to live music! We know you guys are too so we have a liiiiiittttlleee surprise for you…

IT’S PRESALE TIME!

We have your EXCLUSIVE code for all of the State Fair concerts BEFORE THEY GO ON SALE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC!

Mark your calendars for 9 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 for our Radio Presale opportunity for Missouri State Fair Concert Tickets.

Starting at 9 a.m., June 25, Y107 listeners can purchase tickets to all Missouri State Fair Concerts through Ticketmaster online or by phone, using this link and password: https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1020284/2021-concerts-sedalia-missouri-state-fair-grandstand.

PASSWORD:

Y107

AUG 12 – TRACE ADKINS WITH COMEDIAN DUSTY SLAY

AUG 13 – RUSSELL DICKERSON WITH CASSADEE POPE

AUG 14 – BOYZ II MEN WITH KAZUAL

AUG 17 – TYLER FARR & TENILLE TOWNES

AUG 18 – THE BEACH BOYS

AUG 19 – RHONDA VINCENT & THE RAGE WITH LEROY VAN DYKE

AUG 20 – COLTER WALL WITH CHARLEY CROCKETT & TIM MONTANA

AUG 21 – HANK WILLIAMS, JR. WITH WALKER MONTGOMERY

These concert tickets will be available through Etix using the link above. Ticket presale will end at 4 p.m. Monday, June 28. Public On Sale starts at 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 29 through Etix online or by phone. The Missouri State Fair Box Office will open at noon, Tuesday, June 29.

GENERAL PRESALE INFORMATION:

Ticket Limit: 10 ticket limit per concert purchase per credit card billing address thru 9 am, July 2.

Ticket Presale Pick Up: Tickets sold through the presale will only be available by pick up at the Missouri State Fair Box Office – they will not be mailed.

Presale Concert Ticket Will-Call Policy:

Presale concert tickets will NOT be mailed.

All tickets purchased through the Presale, will be WILL-CALL only. These tickets will not be mailed.

Ticket buyers must come to the Missouri State Fairgrounds Box Office to pick up tickets; located on State Fair Blvd., on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia, Mo.

Tickets may be picked up during Box Office hours, or on day of show.

Box Office opens at noon Tuesday, June 25

Hours: June 29 – Aug 6 , 12 pm – 6 pm (M-F)

Closed July 5 Holiday in observance of Independence Day

Hours: Aug. 9-11, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours: Aug. 12-22, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Daily

Hours are subject to change based on holidays and other events

The credit card used to make the purchase will be required when picking up the tickets, along with a photo I.D. No exceptions.

The service has been implemented to deter ticket scalping, and therefore, improve the opportunity for individuals wanting to purchase tickets.

More information about other Missouri State Fair events, Aug. 12-22, is available on the Fair’s website, www.mostatefair.com, and by following the Fair on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.