Get ready! Popeye’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich is returning!!

Get ready to set a reminder on your phone IMMEDIATELY!

On Sunday, November 3rd, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich is BACK!

Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019

And it looks like it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon!

The commercial also takes a dig at Chick-Fil-A. The sandwich is returning on a Sunday, while Chick-Fil-A will be closed. And I am sure that is no coincidence.

The sandwich never made it’s way to Columbia the last time, so I can not wait to FINALLY try it.

Who is already planning their Popeye’s trip on Sunday?