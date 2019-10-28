Listen Live
Popeyes
Get ready! Popeye’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich is returning!!

Liz October 28, 2019 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Get ready to set a reminder on your phone IMMEDIATELY! 

On Sunday, November 3rd, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich is BACK!

And it looks like it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon! 

The commercial also takes a dig at Chick-Fil-A.  The sandwich is returning on a Sunday, while Chick-Fil-A  will be closed. And I am sure that is no coincidence. 

The sandwich never made it’s way to Columbia the last time, so I can not wait to FINALLY try it. 

Who is already planning their Popeye’s trip on Sunday? 

 

 

