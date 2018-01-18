Listen Live
Breaking News

Get paid to eat chicken nugs???

Jax January 18, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Do you like nugs? Do you think ’10-piece? no problem. 20-piece? Easy!’ Think you’re the next big nuggets thing? Then sign up! 

British Supermarket Chain B&M is looking for someone to fill their ‘Chicken Nugget Connoisseur’ role. They’re looking for someone who will…

  • Down a 20 piece of McD’s nugs no problem
  • Be first in the kitchen when someone says cake
  • Save the plate before themselves after falling in the buffet line
  • Go to a party just for the free food
  • Conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind why curly fries are better than the normys

Salary and benefits? Who cares. Nuggets!… but if you’re still wondering, you’ll get a $34 dollar voucher to B&M.

Oh were you looking for more? Nah. That’s it. 

You can apply here. May the nug be with you. – jax.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.