Do you like nugs? Do you think ’10-piece? no problem. 20-piece? Easy!’ Think you’re the next big nuggets thing? Then sign up!

British Supermarket Chain B&M is looking for someone to fill their ‘Chicken Nugget Connoisseur’ role. They’re looking for someone who will…

Down a 20 piece of McD’s nugs no problem

Be first in the kitchen when someone says cake

Save the plate before themselves after falling in the buffet line

Go to a party just for the free food

Conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind why curly fries are better than the normys

Salary and benefits? Who cares. Nuggets!… but if you’re still wondering, you’ll get a $34 dollar voucher to B&M.

Oh were you looking for more? Nah. That’s it.

You can apply here. May the nug be with you. – jax.