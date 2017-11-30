Get Into Bed With Ed Sheeran And Nick Jonas

Time For Bedstock

Ed Sheeran and Nick Jonas are among the list of artists getting under the covers for this years Bedstock. If you are clueless about what Bedstock is so was I! However, it turns out it’s a music festival where musicians perform some of their hottest songs while lying in bed.

The festival is with MyMusicRX. An organization that helps bring music to hospitalized children and teens. A few other performers this year are Andy Grammer, Panic! At the Disco, and Vance Joy. Bedstock has hundreds of performances that you can watch here!

What do you think about this? Get in on the action yourself by filming your own performance. Don’t forget to share it on social media and tag us!