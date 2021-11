You soon could get a video call from your dog at home! There’s TONS of pet tech out there, but it’s focused on the HUMAN monitoring the dog. Dr Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas wanted her 10-year-old Labrador Retriever, Zack, to be able to call HER if he was lonely, so she started researching!

There’s more on the science behind the experiment here, and it’s not like you’ll be able to get it as a Christmas present for your pup in 2021, but it’s still really cool that it’s in the works!