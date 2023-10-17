Y107 at Good Day Farm Boonville Friday!

You’ve been trying to call in to get qualified for Taylor tickets. You’ve even entered your “Swift Style” photo. Here’s another chance to get in the running!

Y107’s Carson will be LIVE at the new Good Day Farm in Boonville on FRIDAY, Oct 20, from 1p-3p. Stop on by, learn more about Good Day Farm, grab your tailgate passes, and get registered for your chance to be a Tay-Tober INSTANT Finalist. One person will be selected from all registrants when we wrap at 3p. They will be in the running with 12 other finalists at the Tay-Tober finale event on November 2nd.

Good Day Farm

Monday–Saturday: 10 AM- 8 PM

In-Store Shopping, Online Ordering,

& In-Store Pickup