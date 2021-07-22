A Girl Got ROASTED By Gaston At Disney

TikToker Steph posted a now-viral video on TikTok captioned “No one roasts like Gaston…” So… you might see where this is headed.

After being dumped by her boyfriend, she asked the Disney Character “Gaston! My boyfriend broke up with me yesterday, will you go out with me?” To which, Gaston replies with very little hesitation “I’m looking for the most beautiful woman in town.” A shocked Steph looks at the camera and says “did I just get roasted?”

Even some brands weighed in on the video, like PacSun and Buffalo Wild Wings!

See the video yourself!