Game of Thrones is ending…..now what?!?

Winter has officially arrived.

In just a few short weeks, the final season of Game of Thrones will air and I am not mentally prepared to say goodbye!

But have no fear, there are ways to make the loss a little easier to manage.

HBO just announced there will be a documentary coming out about the making of season 8. The two-hour documentary called Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will show the “wit and intimacy and the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it,” said British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay. It is scheduled to air one week after the final episode on May 26th.

There will also be a Game of Thrones prequel hopefully making its way to HBO very soon. It will be set in George R. R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire Series, thousands of years before the Game of Thrones characters came into existence. Big names have already been added to the cast list, including Naomi Watts.

Thankfully we also don’t live in Westeros and have the ability to re-watch all the old seasons until our heart is content.