SUPERGROUP ALERT: GaGa, Miley, and Taylor?!

Could the rumors be true? Could Lady GaGa, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift be teaming up for one of the biggest groups of all time? Find out where this rumor is coming from

In the internet era, if two celebs are at the same restaurant at the same time, someone will start talking about how they could be dating or collab-ing. NOW, this rumor has a little more merit.

A few weeks ago, reports surfaced Miley was working on a new album. The studio she records in is also Lady GaGa’s. Could the two be up to something?

Taylor Swift has been spotted going in and out of the same studio. Could a collaboration be in the works??! Fans are here for it.

I’m 100000000000000% here for @taylorswift13 and @MileyCyrus to be on #LG6 it just feels right. All we need next is Britney or Katy to hurry up and get on a track and we got hot hits coming — HNTR⭐️ (@HNTR_RDGRS) July 18, 2018

We’ll just have to wait and see!