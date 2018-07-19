Listen Live
SUPERGROUP ALERT: GaGa, Miley, and Taylor?!

Jax July 19, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, JAX Blogs, Uncategorized Leave a comment

Could the rumors be true? Could Lady GaGa, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift be teaming up for one of the biggest groups of all time? Find out where this rumor is coming from

In the internet era, if two celebs are at the same restaurant at the same time, someone will start talking about how they could be dating or collab-ing. NOW, this rumor has a little more merit. 

A few weeks ago, reports surfaced Miley was working on a new album. The studio she records in is also Lady GaGa’s. Could the two be up to something? 

Taylor Swift has been spotted going in and out of the same studio. Could a collaboration be in the works??! Fans are here for it. 

We’ll just have to wait and see!

