G-Eazy f. Lil Uzi Vert & Ty Dolla $ign @ Hollywood Casino Amphiteatre Aug. 12

Talk about a mega rap show! G-Eazy is back with the 2018 version of his Endless Summer Tour, returning to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this August with some big company.

While last year brought Logic, YG, and Yo Gotti, this year includes Lil Uzi Vert, along with Ty Doll $ign, YBN Nahmir, and special guests P-LO and Murda Beatz.

Tickets go on sale at 10a Friday March 23rd.

For a limited time, you can get a 4-pack of lawn seats for only $90. There’s only a limited number of these deals available too, so you might want to act quick.

