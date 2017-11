Weeks ago, we warned you you’d never hear Imagine Dragons “Thunder” the same again, all thanks to FUN DIP!!

It’s not like we made it worse at the Columbia Jaycees Holiday Parade or anything…

Thanks to the AMA’s the other night, we might have found a cure. The Imagine Dragons teamed with Khalid for a “Thunder” / “Young, Dumb, Broke” Mash-up. I love mash-ups, and these blend perfectly. check it out and stop saying “Fun Dip”, and start saying “Young dumb, young, young dumb and broooooke.” 🙂