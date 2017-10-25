Someone has tried to steal Christmas from area kids and families. We’re asking you to help us make things right, as Y107 is “Stealing Back Christmas”.

Our hearts are broken upon hearing the news that not one, but two different storage units belonging to local community serving organizations were broken into. Both were in Fulton, Mo. One belonged to Toys for Tots. The other belongs to MissouriPayItForward.

According to the area Toys for Tots coordinator, Melissa Barnes, their locker contained 12 huge boxes filled with toys that had been collected since January. These toys were to be part of the annual delivery to 6,000 to 10,000 area kids among nine different counties this holiday season. They were clearly marked official US Marine Corps Toys For Tots Campaign boxes, the same huge boxes you see all over the area each holiday. Twelve of them. GONE!

The storage unit with Missouri Pay It Forward had 13 cases of new boots and shoes stolen, totaling 350 pairs. These were for emergencies and Project Homeless Connect. They are specifically looking to recover footwear, new or gently used.

Here’s how you can help out! We have set-up collection boxes at our studios in Columbia and Jefferson City for both of these organizations. If you’d like to bring in new toys or footwear, simply stop in weekdays between 8a and 5p.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, you can also drop that off, or click the link below to donate through PayPal. All monetary donations will be split evenly between the two organizations.











Donation Locations:

Y107 Studio

3215 Lemone Industrial Blvd

Suite 200

Columbia, MO 65201

Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group

3109 South Ten Mile Drive

Jefferson City, MO 65109

Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group

1081 Osage Beach Rd.

Osage Beach, MO 65065

Also, if you have any information about either of these thefts, please contact the Fulton police at 573-592-3100.