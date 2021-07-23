Win a Full Ride Scholarship to Merrell University’s Cosmetology Program!

Grand Prize: A Full Ride scholarship to Merrell University’s cosmetology program for one lucky winner!

This sweepstakes will run from Wednesday, July 28th to Thursday, August 12th!

Specific terms and conditions listed below.

Merrell University Specific Terms + Conditions:

Prize is not eligible for Instructor Training Program or Manicuring Program. Prize is only eligible for Cosmetology Program.

Applicants may be subject to an interview process

Not eligible for students who are already enrolled.

Winner must have FAFSA filled out prior to enrollment.

Scholarship may be reduced by federal or state grant eligibility

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent to qualify.

Must be 17 years of age or older.

This prize cannot be combined with other scholarships.