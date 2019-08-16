FRIENDS 25TH: THE ONE WITH THE ANNIVERSARY

Your favorite TV show F*R*I*E*N*D*S is coming to the big screen! Will you be able watch it on a Mid-Mo movie screen?

FRIENDS 25 IS COMING TO MID-MO!!!!

September 23, September 28 & October 2!! Get your best friends Friends fans together and have a girls night out! Columbia and Lake get your popcorn ready.

You will be able to see Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary in Columbia and at the Lake!

All of the showings will start at 7pm and tickets are $12.50

Who Is Your Favorite Friends character?

Sept. 23 episodes: Pilot – ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth and The One Where Ross Finds Out.

Sept. 28 episodes: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After and The One With The Embryos.

Oct. 2 episodes: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everybody Finds Out and The One Where Ross Got High