Friday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

First off, it’s Friday! That’s definitely something to celebrate!

But here are even more reasons to smile today!

There’s no doubt that Crocs are a favorite in the medical profession so the company announced they will be donating 10,000 pairs A DAY to all the healthcare workers who are fighting the coronavirus. Not all heroes wear capes….sometimes they wear Crocs! Click here for the full story.

To the parent (it’s gotta be a parent) who came up w/ this idea, THANK YOU. Explaining to a 4yr-old why playdates aren’t allowed anymore is heartbreaking, so “Going on a Bear Hunt” during our walks is the distraction we needed. Our street right now:#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aOhSlmJsVJ — Daniele Hamamdjian (@DHamamdjian) March 22, 2020

Get ready to go on a bear hunt this weekend! In so many cities, residents are putting stuffed animals in their windows to help distract kids. It’s a great way to get out, pass some time with the family, explore your city and find some cute stuffed animals along the way! Click here for the full story.

If you want a daily dose of happiness sent straight to your email everyday, sign up to be a YVIP here!