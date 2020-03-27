Listen Live
Friday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz March 27, 2020

First off, it’s Friday! That’s definitely something to celebrate! 

But here are even more reasons to smile today! 

Crocs
There’s no doubt that Crocs are a favorite in the medical profession so the company announced they will be donating 10,000 pairs A DAY to all the healthcare workers who are fighting the coronavirus. Not all heroes wear capes….sometimes they wear Crocs! Click here for the full story. 

Get ready to go on a bear hunt this weekend! In so many cities, residents are putting stuffed animals in their windows to help distract kids. It’s a great way to get out, pass some time with the family, explore your city and find some cute stuffed animals along the way! Click here for the full story.

