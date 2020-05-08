Friday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

We are approaching another weekend! Time to celebrate with some awesome stories!

One of the hardest economic hits in our nation happened in Key West. With so many people struggling, a couple wanted to help out. They reached out to the mayor and came up with a jaw-dropping plan. They were going to help 52 families pay for their rent. Their generous donation ended up being close to $19,000. The couple hoped their good deed would inspire others. Click here to read more.

Proms across the nation were put on hold when everyone went into quarantine. But senior boys at an Indianapolis high school still found a way to make their dates smile. The senior boys at Bishop Chatard High School delivered over 120 flower bouquets to all the girls in their senior class. Each bouquet came with a personal hand-written note. Watch the sweet video here.

