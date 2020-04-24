Friday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

While the world begins to slowly open back up, it’s going to start getting easier to smile.

If you need any more reasons to smile, here they are!

“A little kindness can change the world” -10 year old Hannah Imig. 10 year old Wildwood resident and Babler… Posted by Chesterfield Police Department on Friday, April 17, 2020

This makes me smile a little bit extra because it happened in my hometown! A 10-year-old girl heard that some of the Chesterfield Police Department officers were going to lose some of their salary due to the coronavirus. She decided to raise money and was able to give 200 gift cards to the officers! Click here to read the full story.

Talk about nine lives! A 107-year-old woman has officially survived two pandemics! As a child she suffered from the Spanish flu and then contracted the coronavirus. As of a few days ago, she has recovered! Click here to read more.

