Friday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

We’ve made it through another week! While the stay-at-home order has been extended, we are flattening the curve and that deserves a HUGE round of applause!

If you need a couple more reasons to smile, here they are!

🎼 “Oh, who are the people in your neighborhood?” 🎶 (Comment below if you can name that tune!)These are the beautiful… Posted by The Legacy at Forest Ridge on Friday, March 20, 2020

Unfortunately a ton of weddings have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, but couples are making the best of it. One couple decided to donate flowers to an assisted living home after their wedding had to be put on hold. Click here to see more smiles.

#SomeGoodNews my daughter, Coco, finished her final chemo treatment yesterday and our friends had a surprise social distancing welcome home parade for her! pic.twitter.com/CI2um08ird — April Danz (@momuses) March 25, 2020

The best social distancing celebration I have seen yet! A 15-year-old girl beat cancer and was welcomed home with the cutest social distancing parade. Click here to read more.

