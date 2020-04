We have made it through another week of quarantine! High fives all around!

Here’s a few smiles to kick off your weekend.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is selling a Dr. Fauci bobblehead to raise money for more personal protective gear for hospitals. Read more here.

A man in Illinois helped created a “new isolation room” that lets patients breath without spreading the virus. Click here to see what other life saving ideas he had.

