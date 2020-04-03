Friday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

We made it through another week of quarantine! IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE!

Get ready for some free food! Chipotle will be giving out 100,000 free burritos to healthcare workers next week. Click here for the story.

Kroger is showing their appreciation to all of their grocery store workers. They will be giving a $2 a hour ‘Hero Bonus’ for the hours they work between March 29th and April 18th. They’re also handing out $300 bonuses to their full-time workers and $150 to the part-timers. Click here for all the details.

