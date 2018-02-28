Listen Live
The Fresh Prince…ss of Bel Air??

Jax February 28, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

The 90’s sitcom could be getting a reboot. Check out the details on The Fresh Princess of Bel Air”

In West Philidelphia, born and raised, was a TV show that has withstood the test of time. And if the company that owns the rights to the ‘Fresh Prince’ has it’s way, they’re going to reboot the franchise. They began filing trademark rights for ‘Fresh Princess’ for merch and TV among other things… which could only lead one to believe…

NOW, while there hasn’t been anything confirmed, we can only hope…

We’ll keep you up on the details. – jax.

 

