There’s a trailer out for a reboot for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It is so good! It’s new, it’s gritty, it’s modern…and it’s also not real. Even though it looks super legit, it’s fan made. Nonetheless people are stanning it pretty hard. There’s even a little tiny bit of the Carlton dance thrown in. Personally I hope Will Smith sees it and makes it happen! watch it and let us know what you think!