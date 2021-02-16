What is the trip you most want to take before you turn 30, and why?

The BEST time to travel is in your 20s, because you have most likely not settled down to start a family, yet, and don’t have a whole lot of obligations, yet people have the least disposable income in their 20s. What if someone handed you $5,000 every single year to travel before you turn 30?

CheapTickets.com wants to help you take your dream trip! The question above is one of three you’ll need to thoughtfully respond to if you want a chance to win $5,000 toward a trip every single year until you turn 30! The answers will be judged on creativity, originality, and quality, as well as how well the answers fit the theme of the questions. Anyone aged 20-29 is eligible to win!

Other questions the website asks are “If you win, how will you decide where to go every year?” and “Would you rather wake up in a foreign country without your wallet or wake up without your passport and phone? Why?”

They’re accepting applications Feb. 22 through March 13 at this link!