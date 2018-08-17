Y107 Has Your Niall Horan / Maren Morris Tickets!

When a Directioner comes to town, how could you NOT go see him? Especially when he brings along megastar Maren Morris! That’s exactly the case August 25th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre as Niall Horan comes to town with Maren as his opening act.

Guess what? We’ve got your FREE tickets!

Starting Monday, listen 3 times a day at 7:30a, 9:30a, and 2:30p. When we tell you too, be caller #7 to 441-Y107 (9107) as we’ll play a game on “Slow Hands”.

There’ll be 3 envelopes on our counter. 1 will have tickets, 2 will not. When you say “Go”, we’ll slowly start moving our hand over the envelopes. When you say stop, we’ll open the envelope we’re hovering over. If it has tickets in it, you win! If not, we’ll go to the next caller, and so on until we get a winner.

Good Luck!

Can’t risk missing the concert? You can always buy your tickets here.