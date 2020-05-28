FREE DONUTS!!!

Are you a Class of 2020 grad? Columbia Dunkin’ locations are offering a free coffee and doughnut to all high school and college grads.

To honor the Class of 2020, Dunkin’ of Columbia’ will be offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free classic doughnut to grads wearing their cap and gown or Class of 2020 gear this Friday, May 29th.

In a press release sent to Y107 local Dunkin’ of Columbia congratulated the seniors on all of their accomplishments:

“On behalf of Dunkin’s local Columbia franchisees, congratulations to the Class of 2020 and best of luck on your bright futures ahead!

You can score your free donut & coffee at participating Columbia Dunkin’ locations in the drive-thru and or carry-out ALL DAY THIS FRIDAY.