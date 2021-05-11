Free Crocs to Healthcare Workers This Week

Crocs are basically the official shoe of healthcare workers everywhere. Despite their less-than-fashionable appearance, they are a pretty comfy shoe, which is exactly what nurses and doctors need when they’re running around multiple floors on 12+ hour shifts without taking a moment to sit!

Sidebar: Did you know this week is National Nurses Week? If you know a nurse give them a big hug (only if you’re fully vaccinated, of course)!

On their website, Crocs says:

In 2020, Crocs donated over 860,000 free pairs of shoes to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. Now, just one year later, there’s no better way to say thank you than by doing it all over again.

They’re giving away 10,000 pairs to healthcare workers per DAY this week, free of charge, just to say THANK YOU for their tireless effort during the pandemic.

If you’re a healthcare worker, click HERE to get yours!