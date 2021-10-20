Free Breakfast Burritos!

But sign up quick it’s tomorrow!

For those of you who don’t know, I am a complete Breakfast Burrito Connosieur. I love em all. If I go to a new breakfast spot, I guage how good the whole place will be based on their breakfast burrito.

a while back Taco Bell had a grilled breakfast burrito and it was pretty dang good…but it would be even better FREE!

TOMORROW from 7-11 you can get a free Breakfast Burrito in-store or in the drive through! And I’m gonna!

There are a couple hoops to jump through though…You text “wake up” to 866wakeup3 and then they call you tomorrow morning and THEN you get a burrito!

More details are here. I’ll see you guys tomorrow morning!