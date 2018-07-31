McDonald’s is celebrating 50 years of the Big Mac and here is how you can get a FREE BIG MAC!
Get to McDonald’s Thursday and buy a Big Mac then you will be given a gold MacCoin. You will then be able to turn that MacCoin into a FREE Big Mac at ANY McDonald’s in the WORLD!!!
We're celebrating 50 years of Big Mac by creating a global currency—MacCoin—each one worth a free Big Mac around the 🌎, with 5 collectible designs for 5 legendary decades. Starting August 2, collect your own MacCoins when you buy a Big Mac while supplies last. #BigMac50 pic.twitter.com/xn8Z9GNLSp
