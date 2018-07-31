Listen Live
cosmo July 31, 2018 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

McDonald’s is celebrating 50 years of the Big Mac and here is how you can get a FREE BIG MAC!

Get to McDonald’s Thursday and buy a Big Mac then you will be given a gold MacCoin. You will then be able to turn that MacCoin into a FREE Big Mac at ANY McDonald’s in the WORLD!!!

