Keep in shape with these FREE At-Home Workouts

While we are all stuck at home, might as well get some workouts in!

Thankfully, some companies are stepping up and offering free memberships while we are all quarantined in our homes.

Here’s a list of my favorite FREE workout apps and the apps that are offering free memberships for the time being.

The Nike Training App– Personally my favorite go-to workouts from home. While you can buy a subscription, they have a ton of free workouts that are GOOD! It tells you what basic equipment you’ll need and it pairs perfectly with your smart watch. I use this app even when there isn’t a quarantine! Peloton-I don’t know if it’s because of the coronavirus or its their normal free trial period, but if you download the app, you can have access to EVERYTHING for 90 days! No credit card information is required. I just tried one of the workouts and it kicked my butt. Beachbody: Talk about an app that has everything!!! From yoga, to kickboxing, even P90x, this app has it all and for the next two weeks it’s free. PopSugar Active: They have the cutest and most fun workout videos ranging anywhere from 5-45 minutes. Their trainers are the best!

No fancy equipment is required in any of the apps. All I have at home are a few weights and a yoga mat.

Now you don’t have an excuse to NOT workout while we are all quarantined.

Bonus points if you can do these with your dogs and kids running around.