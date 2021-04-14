Fraternity Brothers Surprise a House Cook Who Was Like a Mom to Them

Greek life gets a bad rap. It’s not all drinking and partying, and never going to class. Fraternity and sorority life is about brotherhood and sisterhood. It’s about philanthropy, and it’s about giving back. Giving back is exactly what THIS fraternity did to their cook of 14 years.

Jessie Hamilton was the house cook for Phi Gamma Delta at Louisiana State University for fourteen years, but she did more than just cook food. She’d listen to the guys’ problems and give them advice. She’d give them rides to the grocery store or doctors appointments. She was very much the mom-away-from-home that a lot of the brothers needed in college.

And because she meant so much to them, a lot of the guys kept in touch with her after they graduated. When Andrew Fusaiotti checked in on her during the pandemic, he learned that at age 73, she was STILL working not just one, but TWO jobs. She had 14 years left on her 30 year mortgage and $45,000 before she paid it off. She worked two jobs just to keep the roof over her head.

Andrew called around to his FIJI brothers and asked them to help. Around 91 members donated an average of $560 each to help Mama Jessie out and just ahead of her 73rd birthday, they celebrated Jessie Hamilton Day by presenting her with purple t-shirts with her face on it and a fully catered meal, $6,657 to spend on herself, AND they paid off her mortgage.

Warning, if you’re wearing mascara, do not watch this video… but watch this video anyway because it’s one of the most wonderful, heartwarming scenes ever. I bawled at my desk. Everyone was looking at me funny, and I don’t care because this is just so sweet and I want to hug Mama Jessie!

*Note: Everyone in attendance at Jessie Hamilton Day was vaccinated!