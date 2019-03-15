Odd Thing About William H Macy in College Cheating Scandal

Is actor William H Macy truly Frank Gallagher, the character he plays in Shameless? With this whole college cheating scandal, we’re kinda thinking life is imitating art.

The news of the college cheating scandal stunned us all. Even more stunning was the news that stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were connected to it all, and guilty of bribery “for their kids”. Lori’s husband was also arrested. However, Felicity Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, has not been arrested or charged, or anything.

Felicity is being accused of bribing an SAT proctor to give her daughter more time to take the SAT, then correcting answers to make sure she scored high. As a Shameless fan, this absolutely is something Frank Gallagher would do for his kids. Frank Gallagher, a man willing to lie, cheat, steal to get out of anything, and accomplish anything, sometimes in his warped way of thinking that it’d be in the best interest of his kids. Yup, this sounds like him. (Heck, his Frank’s son ‘Lip’ does exactly that on the show.) And that’s where the whole deal gets more interesting. Just has Frank somehow always gets away with things, William H Macy is also seemingly “getting away” with this.

According to reports, the actual reasons are fairly explainable. He apparently was only in on conversations where the proposals he agreed to didn’t actually happen. At least, that’s how the story goes so far. We’ll see where it continues.

It’s all just a little bit ironic for us.

Full House Irony

Even more ironic, the “life imitating art situation” for Lori Loughlin. There were 2 Full House episodes involving her Aunt Becky character and cheating scandals. One involved Uncle Jesse lying to try to get their twins into a prestigious pre-school, almost too similar to what Lori and husband were doing for their girls. Except in that episode, Aunt Becky stopped Uncle Jesse.

This is just like that time Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse tried to lie about how smart the twins were to get them into that super elite preschool by putting them in berets and pretending they knew French and shit. #AuntBecky — Annie (@Anniemal513) March 12, 2019

There was also an episode where uncle Jesse “tries to help DJ cheat on the SATs”, kinda like the Huffman situation.

So odd.

We’ll see what happens next. In the meantime, one more bit of irony: a quote from William H. Macy’s most recent interview in last month’s Men’s Journal. In it, he not only states “Dishonesty. Self-delusion. Lack of character” are all qualities he doesn’t like, but that the person he admires most is Felicity, and the way “she mothers our daughters.” And then adds this gem as the best advice he’s ever received:

“Never lie. It’s the cheapest way to go. Lies cost you a lot, and they’re never worth what they cost.”