Four New Diet Coke Flavors Coming Soon

Diet Coke is adding 4 new flavors and we are not so sure what to think.

Diet Coke fans don’t worry Coca-Cola is NOT gonna mess with your favorite soda (or pop if you call it that). Diet Coke will stay the same but will be getting 4 new flavors.

Ginger Lime Feisty Cherry Zesty Blood Orange Twisted Mango

Here is what Diet Coke says about their new flavors

“Millennials are now thirstier than ever for adventures and new experiences, and we want to be right by their side,” Rafael Acevedo, Coca-Cola North America’s group director for Diet Coke, said in a statement. “We’re contemporizing the Diet Coke brand and portfolio with sleek packaging and new flavors that are appealing to new audiences.”

The new flavors will hit store shelves in the skinny 12oz cans January 22nd.