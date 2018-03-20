Foster The People Latest Music Video

Foster The People

It’s been some time since we have heard from Foster The People. The last song that hit top 40 was “Pumped Up Kicks.” Yeah… that long ago! However, it seems like they are back and better than ever! Check out their latest music video to “Sit Next to Me.”

Foster The People just wrapped up their Sacred Hearts Club tour with many performances, including appearances at Lollapalooza, Meadows Music and Arts Festival and Austin City Limits.

And now it seems they will be going on tour this summer with Paramore. They will be coming to Kansas City July 7th at the Starlight Amphitheatre. Get your tickets here!