Grab some food from area food trucks while helping out the Central Missouri Honor Flight!



On Friday, July 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. join Y107 and Inside Columbia Magazine in the Zimmer Radio & Marketing Group parking lot (3215 Lemone Industrial Blvd, Columbia, MO 65201).

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Central Missouri Honor Flight.

Food trucks:

Voodoo Sno

The Big Cheese

Grill-A-Brothers

Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.

Big Daddy’s BBQ

Sassy Dawgs

Kona Ice