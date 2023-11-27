Y107’s One For One Holiday Food Drive is Dec. 13

Our holiday tradition is back, and more important than ever!

The Y107/Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food Drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri is coming up on Wednesday, December 13th!

Join us in supporting our community, giving back to those who need it the most this holiday. The Food Bank serves over 100,000 people a month and covers a 32-county service area. They partner with more than 145 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other agencies to ensure food gets into the hands of those who need it most. This includes working with nearly 200 schools.

The need is greater than ever and continues to grow.

From 6a-6p, we’ll be teaming with Columbia Professional Firefighters and KMIZ ABC 17/FOX 22 collecting donations at the Columbia Mall just off Stadium (by Wendy’s). There will also be donation locations INSIDE the Mall, as well as in front of Buchheits off Missouri Blvd in Jefferson City.

The easiest and most impactful way you can give is with an online monetary donation. Not only is it contactless, but with the Food Bank’s partnerships, they can turn a $1 donation into 4 meals, $25 into 100 Meals!! A $270 donation can provide Buddy Packs to one student for a full school year.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below!

Click here to donate!

You can also text “FOOD” to 800-500-9107 for a quick donation link thanks to Dunkle Distibuting!

Or donate on Dec. 13th with the Missouri Pork Association Phone Bank: 573-447-6600

BIG THANKS to additional sponsors Aurora Organic Diary, Advance Orthodontics, The Crossing, Doug Perry Towing, Missouri Eye Consultants, Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners, and Hemme Construction.