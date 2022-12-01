Y107’s One For One Holiday Food Drive is Dec. 14

Our holiday tradition is back, and more important than ever!

The Y107/Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food Drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri is coming up on Wednesday, December 14th!

Join us in supporting our community, giving back to those who need it the most this holiday. The Food Bank serves around 100,000 people a month and covers a 32 county service area. It distributed over 32 million pounds of food in 2020, equaling a $50 million wholesale value. The need is greater than ever and continues to grow.

From 6a-6p, we’ll be teaming with Inside Columbia Magazine and Columbia Professional Firefighters collecting donations at the Columbia Mall just off Stadium (by Wendy’s). There will also be donation locations INSIDE the Mall (between JCP and the Food Court), as well as in front of Orschlen Farm & Home off Missouri Blvd in Jefferson City.

The easiest and most impactful way you can give is with an online monetary donation. Not only is it contactless, but with the Food Bank’s partnerships, they can turn a $1 donation into 4 meals, $25 into 100 Meals!! A $270 donation can provide Buddy Packs to one student for a full school year.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below and The Crossing will MATCH your donation!

Click here to donate!

You can also text “FOOD” to 800-500-9107 for a quick donation link, thanks to Equipment Share.

Or donate on Dec. 16th with the Missouri Pork Association Phone Bank: 573-447-6600

BIG THANKS to some of our sponsors, like Commerce Bank, Inside Columbia Magazine, Networks of Mid-Missouri, and Columbia Professional Firefighters for helping out this year!

Also, THANKS to Missouri Pork Association, The Crossing, Equipment Share, Advance Orthodontics, Aurora Organic Diary, Fischer Body Shop, Level Up Entertainment, Missouri Eye Consultants, Brian Wear Plumbing, Dunkle Distributing, and Hemme Construction.