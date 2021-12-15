Thank You Mid Missouri For Another Amazing Food Drive!

Thank YOU for making the Y107 / Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri another HUGE success!

We’re at $61,644 and STILL counting!

(And over 3 tons of food!!!)

Yes, donations continue to roll in, as we’re never really done, as there’s always a need.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below!

Click here to donate!

BIG THANKS to some of our sponsors, like Commerce Bank, Inside Columbia Magazine, Networks of Mid-Missouri, and Columbia Professional Firefighters for helping out this year!

Also, THANKS to Missouri Pork Association, The Crossing, Equipment Share, Advance Orthodontics, Aurora Organic Diary, Fischer Body Shop, Atkins All Pro, Missouri Eye Consultants, Brian Wear Plumbing, Atterberry Auction, and Downtown Appliance.