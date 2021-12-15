Listen live
Thank You Mid Missouri For Another Amazing Food Drive!

Carson 12 hours ago Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo and Lauren Leave a comment

Thank YOU for making the Y107 / Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri another HUGE success!

We’re at $61,644 and STILL counting!

(And over 3 tons of food!!!)

Yes, donations continue to roll in, as we’re never really done, as there’s always a need.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below!

 

BIG THANKS to some of our sponsors, like Commerce Bank, Inside Columbia Magazine, Networks of Mid-Missouri, and Columbia Professional Firefighters for helping out this year!

Also, THANKS to Missouri Pork AssociationThe CrossingEquipment ShareAdvance Orthodontics, Aurora Organic Diary, Fischer Body ShopAtkins All ProMissouri Eye ConsultantsBrian Wear PlumbingAtterberry Auction, and Downtown Appliance.

