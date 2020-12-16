Thank You Mid Missouri For Another Amazing Food Drive!

Thank YOU for making the Y107 / Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri another HUGE success!

We’re at $81,247 and STILL counting!

Click Here Continue to Donate!

You can also still text “FOOD” to 800-500-9107 for a quick donation link.

BIG THANKS to Commerce Bank, the Columbia Professional Firefighters, Inside Columbia Magazine, Equipment Share, and The Crossing for helping out this year!

Also, a big THANK YOU to all our sponsors: Aurora Organic Dairy, Advance Orthodontics, Fischer Body Shop, Atkins Lawn Care, Pest Control and Commercial Cleaning, ACME Constructors, Letter Carriers and Postal Workers of the US Postal Service, & The Brew Brothers at Isle of Capri Casino.