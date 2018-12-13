Thank You Mid Missouri For Another Amazing Food Drive!

Thank YOU for making the Y107 Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri a success!

We’re at $84,700 and STILL counting!

BIG THANKS to Commerce Bank, the Columbia Professional Firefighters, Inside Columbia Magazine, Boone Medical Group and The Crossing for helping out this year!

Also, THANKS to A-1 Containers, Advanced Orthodontics, Aurora Organic Diary, Coil Construction, Equipment Share, Tiger Express Car Wash, Denise Payne Real Estate Team, ATR Towing and White Knight Limousine

You can still donate below.

Donate Here