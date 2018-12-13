Thank You Mid Missouri For Another Amazing Food Drive!

Thank YOU for making the Y107 Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri a success!
We’re at $84,700 and STILL counting!
BIG THANKS to Commerce Bank, the Columbia Professional Firefighters, Inside Columbia Magazine, Boone Medical Group and The Crossing for helping out this year!
Also, THANKS to A-1 Containers, Advanced Orthodontics, Aurora Organic Diary, Coil Construction, Equipment Share, Tiger Express Car Wash, Denise Payne Real Estate Team, ATR Towing and White Knight Limousine
You can still donate below.