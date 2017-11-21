Show Your Turkey Love and Give it a Flavor Blast!

Looking for something new this holiday season? How about a turkey that’s bright orange, and a bit spicy. Kitchen wrap maker Reynolds has created the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey this year.

Of course, it has divided the internet getting both love and hate. The best part it’s super easy to make. Just crush up some Cheetos, brush the turkey with oil or butter, coat that bird and pop it in the oven… with a Reynolds bag of course!

However, if your not a fan of Cheetos try the Cool Ranch Dorito or Funyun variations instead.

Want to give them a try? Click here! Let us know what you think about mixing it up this year in the comments below!