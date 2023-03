Grab your pizza and get ready for a few heroes in a half shell!

The first trailer for Paramount Pictures’ and Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem reboot has been released. It features a distinctly colorful, comic-book animation style, similar to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Look for it in theaters on August 4, 2023.